Pune records 39.8 degrees, hot days ahead this week : IMD

The week over Pune began with significant heat conditions being reported from across the city on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was above normal. Shivajinagar reported 39.6 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 39.8 degree Celsius on Monday. The humidity levels measured at 8.30 am on the day, too, were on the higher side.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a similar hot day on Tuesday. The weather is expected to turn cloudy during the afternoon hours. The city’s maximum temperature will be close to 39 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 19 degree Celsius, both within the normal range for this time of the year.

