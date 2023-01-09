Cold to severe cold weather conditions likely in Pune for the next few days

Pune is expected to experience cold to very cold weather for the next few days as a fresh western disturbance has hit the northern part of the country. On Monday morning, the Shivajinagar observatory recorded 10.9 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature with other parts of the state reporting below the 10-degree mark as the cold wave is set to continue for the next few weeks.

After an unusually warm December, night and day temperatures in the country and the state have started dipping. Western disturbances, the subtropical storms from the Mediterranean region which bring winter rains and cold to North India, are the main reason for the sudden dip in the temperature. A fresh set of such disturbances is predicted to hit the northern parts from December 10 which would again see temperature dipping in the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded cold to severe cold wave conditions in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh. Day temperatures have dipped in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

However, night temperatures have been above normal in Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch. Above normal (1.6 to 3 degree Celsius) night temperature was noticed in Central Maharashtra, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and isolated places in Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe.

On the other hand, night temperatures were markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) in a few places over East Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh; appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.1°C) at many places over Odisha; at a few places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar; at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

It was below normal (- 1.6°C to -3.0°C) in a few places over Marathwada, in isolated places over East Rajasthan, and near normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of -0.5°C was reported in Churu (West Rajasthan).