Pune weather forecast: Cloudy skies and a warm day

Pune city (Shivajinagar) on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, and since morning, many parts of the city have witnessed partly cloudy skies.

Pashan and Lohegaon remained comparatively warmer, with minimum temperatures at 15.6 degrees and 17.2 degrees, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an overcast sky and complete absence of cold conditions to prevail on Wednesday afternoon. There could be thunderstorm over the city post afternoon hours on Wednesday and the day is expected to remain around 31 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature is expected between 16-17 degrees.

The Air Quality Index recorded in the city on Tuesday stood at 135. The air quality could deteriorate with the AQI likely to slip to 165 on Wednesday, as per the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

