High humidity, cloudy skies over Pune on Sunday: IMD

Pune city experienced high humidity on Sunday morning. However, it has not witnessed any significant rain in the last 24 hours.

The relative humidity ranged between 82–88 per cent this morning.

Owing to a forecast of partly cloudy skies during the day and the possibility of light rain, the day temperature over Pune will remain about 30 degrees. The recorded minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has said that reduced rainfall is expected over Maharashtra for the next five days.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 08, 2021:

Pune city AQI – 35 – Satisfactory

