Pune: Light rain, better air quality forecast for tomorrow

Pune experienced a pleasant Tuesday when the weather remained largely cloudy and day temperature slipped below normal.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 35.8 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 36.5 degrees on Tuesday, with both locations short of normal temperature by 2 degrees.

The air quality on Wednesday would improve and the predicted Air Quality Index for the city is 94, which is considered under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

The city’s minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 22 degrees and the maximum temperature will be close to 37 degrees Celsius according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department. There is a possibility of light intensity rain post afternoon which would see the city’s weather turn cloudy.

