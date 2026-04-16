Coolest mornings give way to scorching days: What is happening to Pune weather?

From "chilling" mornings to "scorching" afternoons, Pune is a city of extremes this week. While Shivajinagar recorded Maharashtra's second-lowest minimum temperature at 17.1°C, day temperatures hit 42°C in Lohegaon, prompting health warnings.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneApr 16, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Pune weather updateWhile green pockets offer temporary cool, an anticyclonic circulation is driving intense afternoon heat, with an IMD alert for heatwaves and thunderstorms. (File Photo)
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If you want to wake up to the coolest morning in entire Maharashtra, for the last few days, that city has been Pune. Data shows the minimum temperatures recorded at the main Shivajinagar station, 20 degrees Celsius on April 14 and 18.9 degrees Celsius on April 15, were the lowest in the state.

On Thursday, Shivajinagar recorded 17.1 degrees Celsius, which was the second lowest in Maharashtra. Nashik was the lowest at 16.3 degrees Celsius. In Pune, Pashan and NDA, the minimum temperature recorded was 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Despite the pleasant start, Pune warmed quickly during the day and a scorching heat beat down. The maximum temperature across Pune, from Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad to Lavale, Magapatta and Koregaon Park, was 40 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal, on Thursday. Loheagaon was the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius.

Here is a brief look at the present dynamics of Pune weather:

Why are the mornings so cool?

According to S D Sanap, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, it was only Shivajinagar and NDA that recorded around 17 degrees Celsius. These are green areas, with the former observatory located inside the Agriculture College, which lowers the temperature. “In the rest of the city, the morning temperature was above 22 degrees Celsius. Hadapsar recorded 25.9 degrees Celsius while Magarpatta was above 24 degrees Celsius. These readings give a wider idea of Pune morning temperatures, said Sanap. Readings above 22 degrees Celsius are also consistent with the trend over the last decade.

Why are the days so warm?

There is an anticyclonic circulation above Maharashtra and the south central Indian regions, which is causing a subsidence of air. The skies are clear and less humid. “That is the reason the temperatures are around 40 degrees Celsius and, in some parts, such as Lohegaon, its is 42 degrees Celsius,” said Sanap.

How long will it be so hot?

“The temperature is going to be stable for the next two days. From April 19, we expect a fall by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius. The anticyclonic circulation is expected to weaken and move eastward. There is a a possibility of cloudy weather on April 19,” said Sanap. He added that there is no heatwave in Pune yet as the maximum temperature is not yet 4-5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

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“Though the heatwave criteria is not satisfied, the maximum temperatures are above 40 degrees Celsius so we need to take precautions. This means avoiding the outdoors during peak sun hours. In case you have to step out, wear a cap, carry an umbrella and stay hydrated. Wear cotton clothes,” said Sanap.

What is the situation in the rest of the state?

The IMD has issued warnings for parts of Madhya Maharashtra on Friday, when there will be heatwave conditions in isolated pockets, such as Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. The next day, the warning is only for Jalgaon.

There is also an alert for thunderstorm, lightning, squall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra from April 18-20. Similar warnings have been issued for Marathwada. Vidarbha is likely to reel under a heatwave on April 17, 18 and 19, but there is also likely to be thunderstorms, lightning and squall on April 20.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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