Coolest mornings give way to scorching days: What is happening to Pune weather?

While green pockets offer temporary cool, an anticyclonic circulation is driving intense afternoon heat, with an IMD alert for heatwaves and thunderstorms. (File Photo)

If you want to wake up to the coolest morning in entire Maharashtra, for the last few days, that city has been Pune. Data shows the minimum temperatures recorded at the main Shivajinagar station, 20 degrees Celsius on April 14 and 18.9 degrees Celsius on April 15, were the lowest in the state.

On Thursday, Shivajinagar recorded 17.1 degrees Celsius, which was the second lowest in Maharashtra. Nashik was the lowest at 16.3 degrees Celsius. In Pune, Pashan and NDA, the minimum temperature recorded was 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Despite the pleasant start, Pune warmed quickly during the day and a scorching heat beat down. The maximum temperature across Pune, from Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad to Lavale, Magapatta and Koregaon Park, was 40 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal, on Thursday. Loheagaon was the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius.