Pune weather: Cloudy skies likely today

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to go up to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum would be around 15 degrees Celsius.

The city is likely to experience haze early morning on Thursday, but it is expected to clear up later in the day. Cloudy skies are expected towards the late afternoon hours.

On Wednesday morning, at 8.30 am, Shivajinagar meteorological station recorded a temperature of 10.7 degree Celsius, while Pashan had 12 degrees Celsius. The Lohegaon station was the warmest at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Index was measured at 135 this morning. It is expected to be around 170 on Thursday.