Pune records 40.1 degrees, hot and sunny days ahead: IMD

For the first time this summer season, the city’s day temperature breached the 40 degrees mark on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded at Lohegaon was 40.1 degrees, which was up by 3.1 degrees from normal. It is only the third time since 2008 when Lohegaon has reported day temperature over 40 degrees in March.

Shivajinagar, on the other hand, recorded 39.3 degree Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal.

With clear sky conditions likely to prevail over the city on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast the city’s maximum temperature to remain close to 39 degrees and the night will be warmer as the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 19 degrees on Tuesday.# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 30, 2021

# Pune city – 145 – Moderate

