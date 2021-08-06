Pune: To stop water theft, PMC extends amnesty scheme to regularise illegal connections

In an effort to stop countless instances of water theft, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an amnesty scheme to regularise illegal water supply connections. No penal action will be taken against property owners who have illegal water connections. Instead, they will have to pay a penalty and connection charges to the civic body to regularise their connection.

“The PMC has launched an amnesty scheme to regularise the illegal water connections taken before June 1 this year. The property owner can pay the penalty amount along with connection charges within the next three months to get the water connection regularised,” said Chief Engineer and in-charge of PMC Water Supply Department, Annirudha Pawaskar.

While the scheme will be applicable only for residential and commercial properties that have taken the illegal connection before June 1 this year, action will be taken against those who resorted to illegal water supply connections after June 1, he said.

Property owners can apply for the amnesty scheme in the zonal office of the Water Supply department, where they will have to submit an application for legalising the connection after mentioning the amnesty scheme, their name, address and mobile number. They will also have to submit a copy of the power utility or telephone bill, Aadhaar card, and property ownership documents with the application.

The department staff will undertake site visits for verification and then legalise water connections for the property according to the eligibility criteria. The PMC, however, will not legalise any water connections with pipelines over a diameter in inch.

“The PMC will install a water meter free of cost for every connection legalised through this process, after payment of necessary charges…,” said Pawaskar.

The amnesty scheme will be applicable for every property in the city including those in unauthorised slum areas.

