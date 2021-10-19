Pune: Water supply to be halted on Thursday due to repair work at pumping stations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday said that there will be no water supply in the city on Thursday. PMC authorities said supply of water will be halted to carry out urgent repair and maintenance work at various pumping stations. The city’s water supply will be restored on Friday.

The PMC said in a statement that the civic administration will undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Vadgaon Budhruk, Cantonment, SNDT and Chikkhli, Ravet and Holkar bridge pumping stations.

The water level in the four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – that supply the maximum water to the city is adequate owing to the good monsoon this year. The catchment area recently received good rain and the irrigation department even had to release water from Khadakwasla dam.

The PMC has recently started drawing water from Bhama Askhed dam to cater to the increasing demand of Nagar road and Alandi road residents.

After the inclusion of 23 villages in the PMC, the civic body has requested the state government to increase water availability for the city and it is planning to draw water from Mulshi dam.

In the last few years, water shortage during summer months has often forced the PMC to supply water on alternate days.