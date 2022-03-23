No water supply in many parts of Pune tomorrow due to maintenance

Water supply to almost half of Pune will be cut on March 24 (Thursday) due to urgent maintenance and repair works at some of the pumping stations and water treatment plants in the city, said water works department officials. It will be restored with low pressure on Friday, added the officials.

The pumping station at Parvati, SNDT and Warje water works, new and old Holkar water works will be under repair and maintenance of its electrical and mechanical system, said officials. “The area getting water supply from these pumping stations and water works will not get water supply on Thursday. It will be restored on Friday with low pressure,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, water works department chief engineer.

The Parvati pumping station supplies water to the central parts of the city, including all peths, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Satara road, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Law College road, Dattawadi, Lokmanyanagar, Rajendranagar and Kondhwa Khurd on Solapur road.

Similarly, the areas under Chaturshringi, SNDT and Warje water works, including Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Kirkee, Bavdhan, Baner, Warje, Pune University, will have to be without water for a day. The Alandi road area and Nagar road area, including Vidhyanagar, Tingrenagar, Kalas, Dhanori, Lohegaon, getting supply from new and old Holkar water works, will also face water cuts on Thursday.