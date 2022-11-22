Water cut in most parts of Pune Thursday

A large part of Pune city will not get water on Thursday due to urgent repair work undertaken by the state power utility on the supply to various water pumping stations of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In a statement, the PMC informed that the power utility is taking up urgent repair work at Parvati substsation and the civic administration has planned for repair and maintenance at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Vadgaon water works.

The areas that fall under these water works jurisdictions will not get water while Kothrud and Shivajinagar area will get water at low pressure.

“The power utlity has undertaken repair work. So water purification plants will be closed. Thus, there would be no water supply for the entire day on November 24,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, incharge of civic water supply department.

The supply would be restored on Friday at low pressure.

The areas that will have water cut nclude central part of the city, Peth areas, Satara road area, Deccan, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Lokmanyanagar, Rajendranagar, Karve road, Kothrud, Senapati Bapat road, Bhosalenagar, Bhandarkar road, Prabhat road, APte road, Ghole road, Erandwane, SNDT area, University, Kirkee, Sangamwadi, Mula road, Kirkee Cantonment Board, Aundh, Bopodi, Sanewadi, Sakalnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibewadi, Salisbury Park, Parvati gaothan, Meethanagar, Kondhwa Khurd, Pune Cantonment, Koregon Park, Wanowrie, Nagarroad, ALandi road, Vadgaonsheri.

Also, areas on the Sinhagad road, including Hingne, ANandnagar, Dhayari, Katraj, Bharati VIdyapeeth, Sahakarnagar, Tilekarnagar, Ambegaon Budhuruk will not get water supply Thursday.