Pune water shutdown called off over private tanker operators’ strike

Pune Municipal Corporation announced a citywide water shutdown Thursday for repair and maintenance of the water supply system. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday cancelled the planned citywide water shutdown, citing a strike by private tanker operators that was later withdrawn after Mayor Manjusha Nagpure intervened.

PMC announced a citywide water shutdown on Thursday for repair and maintenance of the water supply system.

“The scheduled water closure has been called off on Thursday due to the strike of private water tankers,” said an officer of the civic body’s Water Supply Department.

The strike followed civic action against tanker operators after two deaths caused by a rash-driven tanker in the Mohammadwafi area.

Later, Mayor Nagpure reached out to the private water tankers to call off their strike, saying it would cause inconvenience to citizens. She assured them she would request the administration to avoid unnecessary action, leading to the strike being called off.