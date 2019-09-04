Pune: Water Resources dept releases water from Khadakwasla into Mutha river

After nearly three weeks, the Water Resources department has once again started releasing water from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river. In the last two days, the catchment areas of the dams upstream of Mutha river have received a few spells of rain, including a heavy spell on Tuesday.

Dam authorities started releasing the water on Monday with 1,712 cusec and later increased it to 3,412 cusec by evening. The release was continued on Tuesday and increased to 7,704 cusec after the rainfall increased in catchment areas. While the department usually releases water during Ganesh festival, the amount was increased this year as the four dams near Pune have a higher stock due to extremely heavy rainfall in August.