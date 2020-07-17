Water reserves fast depleting in Pune’s five dams

The Mutha river after discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam after rains in 2019. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) The Mutha river after discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam after rains in 2019. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The water reserves in the five major dams supplying drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are depleting.

As on July 17, the reserves in Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet, Pavana and Temghar dams ranges between 15.45 and 41.01 per cent of their individual capacities, even 40 days after the onset of monsoon over Pune.

At present, the available water stock in these five dams collectively is 11.76 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC).

This season, rainfall recorded over Pune district is 404.6 mm as on July 17, 17 per cent above normal for this time of year.

Most of the existing reserves in all these dams are from last season, but these, too, are fast depleting in the absence of continuous rainfall during June and July. Due to surplus reserves last season, Pune city had not experienced major water shortage so far.

Stock in Pavana dam has fallen to 34.45 per cent, which is below what was in store on June 1.

Rainfall recorded in the catchment areas confirms the current scenario of slow refilling in dams. The highest rainfall recorded, since June 1, was 620 mm at Panshet. The water level here, since then, has risen by 4.1 per cent. Whereas at the largest of the four dams, rainfall received at the catchment area of Khadakwasla is 274 mm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd