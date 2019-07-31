Pune: Water released in Mutha river submerges Bhide bridge, throws traffic out of gear

Pune witnessed traffic chaos in central areas on Tuesday after the Bhide bridge, one of five bridges connecting Deccan to Narayan Peth, got submerged following the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam and had to be closed down. Due to continuous rains in the last few days, the dam has been filled to capacity, and water from its reservoir had to be released this morning into the Mutha river.

The water resources department released 13,981 cusecs water from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river this morning, which has been witnessing large inflows in the reservoir from the catchment areas that have been getting continuous rains in the last few days. The release of water continued throughout the day.

The department had started releasing the water into the river from Monday and increased it to 13,981 cusecs on Tuesday morning as the dam was filled to its capacity of 1.97 TMC.

Explained Authorities must decide whether to continue water cut Now that the Khadakwasla dam is filled to capacity forcing the water resource department to release water into the Mutha river, it’s time for the authorities to decide on whether to continue with the water cut that parts of the city are facing. The cuts were imposed due to insufficient water in the four dams: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar.

As a precautionary measure, the city police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued an advisory urging people living alongside the river to shift to safer locations and to commuters not to use the riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Narayan Peth to Shaniwarwada and the Bhide bridge connecting the two stretches of the riverside road. The road as well as the bridge was submerged in the river water. People were asked to not use the riverside road for commuting and parking vehicles.

Severe traffic jams were reported on several arterial roads, including Jangali Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Ganesh Khind Road, Sassoon Road, several roads in Camp and Karve Road. The snarls were observed not just in the peak hours but also in the afternoon.

“Other than the usual factors for traffic jams like water-logging, more cars being on the road due to rains, signals not working and overall slowing down due to rains, what added to the problem on Tuesday was closure of some bridges and riverside roads due to release of water in the Mutha river. Closure of connecting roads led to jams on arterial roads and the cascading effect was seen on all connected roads. Maximum staff was on the roads to manage the traffic situation,” a traffic police officer said.

The city police as well as civic staff patrolled areas to ensure their was no untoward incident.

There are four dams upstream of Pune: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar having a total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Tuesday morning in the dams was 22.59 TMC and continued to increase due to rainfall in the catchment areas of these dams.

A total of 358 mm rain was received in 24 hours from Monday morning to Tuesday morning in the catchment areas. The rainfall reduced on Tuesday with 168 mm rainfall recorded.