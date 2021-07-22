Pune: Water released from Khadakwasla dam, residents of low-lying areas urged to remain alert

The water level is increasing rapidly in Khadakwasla dam and if heavy rain continues, then the release of water will be increased in Mutha river, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. (File photo)

With incessant rain filling the Khadakwasla dam to the brink, the release of water in the Mutha river has begun and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has alerted residents living in low-lying areas close to the river.

“The storage in Khadakwasla dam was 88.52 per cent till 3 pm due to incessant rain for the last two days in the catchment area. The extremely heavy rain continues so 2,466 cusec water is being released in Mutha river and it is likely to be increased as per the situation,” read a press communication of the Irrigation Department.

The water level is increasing rapidly in Khadakwasla dam and if heavy rain continues, then the release of water will be increased in Mutha river, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

There are three more dams — Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — upstream of Mutha river, said Mohol. There is heavy rain in catchment area of all dams but they are not yet filled to their capacity, so the discharge of water in Mutha river will slowly be increased as per the situation. “The discharge of water will not be much in the beginning but local residents need to be alert,” he said.