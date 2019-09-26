Toggle Menu
Pune: Water, power supply disrupted due to rainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-water-power-supply-disrupted-due-to-rain-6030032/

Pune: Water, power supply disrupted due to rain

The civic body has said there will be no water supply in Navi Peth, Deccan, Bibewadi, Kondhwa and entire Satara road area.

Pune rains, wall collapse in Pune, 5 dead in Pune wall collapse, Pune flooding update, Pune weather latest news, Pune rain latest updates, no water supply in Pune, power supply in Pune
The irrigation department has released 13,981 cusecs water from Khadakwasla dam in Mutha river.

The heavy downpour in Pune has led to the disruption of power supply and drinking water supply in most parts of the city.

Rainwater gushed into the civic water purification centre in Parvati, resulting in damage to equipment. The civic body has said there will be no water supply in Navi Peth and Deccan area.

Similarly, the Padmavati pumping station was also affected due to flooding, resulting in water supply getting discontinued in Bibewadi, Kondhwa and entire Satara road area.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department has released 13,981 cusecs water from Khadakwasla dam in Mutha river after heavy downpour in the dam’s catchment area. The dam is already filled to capacity.

There continues to be waterlogging in residential colonies after rainwater entered their premises last night.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android