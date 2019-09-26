Pune: Water, power supply disrupted due to rain

The heavy downpour in Pune has led to the disruption of power supply and drinking water supply in most parts of the city.

Rainwater gushed into the civic water purification centre in Parvati, resulting in damage to equipment. The civic body has said there will be no water supply in Navi Peth and Deccan area.

Similarly, the Padmavati pumping station was also affected due to flooding, resulting in water supply getting discontinued in Bibewadi, Kondhwa and entire Satara road area.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department has released 13,981 cusecs water from Khadakwasla dam in Mutha river after heavy downpour in the dam’s catchment area. The dam is already filled to capacity.

There continues to be waterlogging in residential colonies after rainwater entered their premises last night.