Pune: Water levels in 4 dams rise after continuous rains

Water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune city are slowly rising after incessant rainfall in the catchment areas over the last two days. Authorities had been compelled to impose a water cut in Pune city after the water levels dropped due to deficit rainfall.

The storage in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams has now increased to 3.67 TMC, from 2.96 TMC on Tuesday. The catchment areas are also likely to receive more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till the weekend.

Of the total 3.67 TMC, the water storage in Panshet dam is 1.6 TMC, 1.38 TMC in Varasgaon, 0.71 TMC in Khadakwasla and 0.07 TMC in Temghar. In the last 24 hours, Varasgaon catchment area registered 70 mm rain, Panshet 68 mm, Temghar 65 mm and Khadakwasla 18 mm.

Last week, due to deficit rainfall, the water storage in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar had dropped to 2.5 TMC. The state water resource department had alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and urged for proper water management. Accordingly, the PMC had announced alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 to July 11.

“The water cuts will continue till July 11. It will be reviewed as per the water situation. The water level (in the dams) might have started increasing but it is necessary that the storage increases to a level that would ensure water supply for the entire year till the monsoon next year,” a PMC officer said.

With the PMC implementing a 30 per cent water cut while going for alternate day water supply, it drew around 1,200 MLD as against its regular consumption of 1,650 MLD. The water cuts had affected residents in several Pune localities with many complaining of receiving no water supply in the last two days.