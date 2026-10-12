Drought-hit Pune bans drinking water use for construction, shuts vehicle washing centres

The civic body has also urged residents not to use drinking water for swimming pools, washing vehicles, gardening or cleaning open spaces. (File Photo)

With Maharashtra facing a rainfall deficit and the state government directing civic bodies to impose a 10 per cent water cut, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to suspend water supply across the city every Thursday from October 15. The civic body has also banned the use of drinking water for construction and ordered the closure of vehicle washing centres to conserve water until the next monsoon.

The measures follow a state government directive citing the impact of El Niño on monsoon rainfall this year and the possibility of its effects continuing into next year. The PMC aims to ensure that the available water lasts until August 31, 2027.