Amid drought woes, Pune gears up for weekly water cuts

With deficit rainfall pushing most of Maharashtra into drought, Pune has begun a 10 per cent water cut with a closure every Thursday, and a deeper 20 per cent cut is being weighed. The civic body is racing to plug leakages and stretch dam stocks until the next monsoon, even as the citizens wait anxiously for what lies ahead.

As the deficit rainfall this year has led to drought situation in most parts of the state, the administration has been compelled to take necessary steps to ensure the existing stock of water in dams lasts till the start of monsoon next year. In Pune, the civic body has already introduced a water cut of 10 per cent as per the state government order with a water closure once a week, while planning is being done to increase the water cut to 20 percent depending on the situation.

The four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – which supply water to Pune city, had filled to their capacity in July and thereafter there was no further rain, making the authorities scramble to ensure judicious use of water available.

“We are constantly reviewing the water situation in the dams supplying water to Pune. The Pune civic body, as per the directions of the state government, has already started implementation of 10 per cent water cut. Every Thursday there will be water closure in Pune. There is discussion going on whether to increase the water cut by 20 percent in the city but no decision has been taken yet,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

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The decision will be taken after reviewing the water availability in the dams, he said, adding, “The increase in water cut means introduction of closure on more days and in that case technical issues have to be taken into consideration as it might lead to some areas receiving no or very less water. We are working on a water cut plan which ensures there is less water cut in areas which already get less water so that the citizens of the area do not suffer.”

Growing city, shrinking quota

The Pune civic administration requested the Water Resource Department to reserve 21.34 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water to meet the city’s water demand until next monsoon. It said that 11 villages were merged into the civic body in 2017 and 23 villages in 2021, leading to a rise in the population whose demand must also be met.

The department has allocated 14.61 TMC for PMC for the year despite the civic body’s demand to increase its quota. PMC has been drawing slightly over 22 TMC for the last two years, which is expected to increase further.

According to the water resource department, 260 litres per day per capita is consumed in the city against the allocated 140 litres per day per capita. However, PMC claims 40 per cent of the water supplied to the city is lost in leakage.

Low dam storage

The main source of water for Pune city is the Khadakwasla reservoir that includes Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. The city also draws water from Bhama Askhed dam and Pavana dam.

The storage in the dams is 26.22 TMC – 80 percent of the total storage capacity – which is lower than that during the same time last year. However, the water is being released from the dam via canal to meet the needs of the rural area.

Further, there is a possibility of the water from the dam being diverted to other parts of the state to meet the basic drinking water needs. A few years ago, water from Pune was supplied to Latur district via train as the district was facing severe drought.

35% leakage & delayed 24*7 project

There is around 35 per cent leakage in the water supply system. Thus, the PMC is relying on its delayed but ongoing ambitious 24*7 water supply project, which involves metering of the water supplied, to bring down the leakage.

“The 24 by 7 water supply project started for the old part of the city is nearing completion. Thus, there will be a lot of water that is lost due to leakage will be saved,” said Ram.

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The PMC will be taking a special drive to fix the leakages in the water supply line and has appealed to the citizens to inform any leakages to the civic administration.

Meanwhile, to reduce water loss due to theft, leakages and evaporation, the state water resource department is constructing a tunnel from Khadakwasla dam to Pursungi so that the supply will be stopped from open canal.

The project, launched a few years ago to reduce the loss of water through leakages while ensuring equitable water to every citizen, is around 70 per cent complete.

“The overhead water tanks have been constructed, with a few of them yet to be commissioned due to no connection of water pipeline. The metering of water connection is also going on with full swing,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, in-charge of civic water supply department.

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A total of 82 reservoirs are being constructed as part of the project. The PMC has to install 2,55,541 Automated Meter Reading (AMR) water meters.

The transmission and distribution network is of 2,544.09 km, and an addition of 1,618.44 km, including replacement of 218.23 km, is being done to extend the overall transmission network to 4,162.53 km.

The PMC has estimated water consumption of 1,479 MLD by 2032 and 1907 MLD by 2047. The civic body presently has water treatment capacity of 1,651 MLD through water treatment plants at seven locations.

Treated sewage going unused

The state Water Resources Department has been unable to lift even 5 percent of the purified water for agriculture from the Mundhwa Jackwell, which was built for Rs 100 crore. “It was built from the taxes of Pune residents and the water resource department was supposed to use the treated water for agriculture but instead is releasing drinking water from the canal for agriculture. However, Pune residents are facing a water cut for one whole day a week,” said civic activist Vivek Velankar.

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Pune Municipal Corporation is the first and only municipal corporation in the country that treats 650 million litres (650 MLD) of the sewage generated in the city every day and releases it for agriculture through the canal to Daund. However, the statistics for the three weeks from September 25 to October 14, 2026 show that instead of 650 MLD per day, the Water Resources Department is lifting only 1.5 MLD of purified sewage every day.

If the purified sewage had been lifted at full capacity for the last three weeks, at least one TMC of water from the dam would not have had to be released for agriculture, which could have met the drinking water needs of Pune. However, to cover up this failure, the Water Resources Department is talking about reducing the drinking water supply of Pune, and it is regrettable that it has decided to shut off the water supply once a week, he said.

Government order



Due to the decrease in rainfall this year due to the effect of El Nino, which will continue till next year, it is necessary to manage the available water resources in the state in a very planned manner. To secure the drinking water requirement till 31st August 2027, the state government, through the Water Resources Department, issued a government decision on October 5 asking all local self-government bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10 per cent, with the reduction to be increased as required in accordance with the supply of available water.