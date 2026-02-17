State govt demands PMC clears Rs 952 crore in dues to avoid water cuts

The state water resource department said that the additional water drawn by PMC is creating problems for them to supply water for irrigation purposes. (File Photo)

Demanding clearance of its dues of Rs 932 crore for the usage of additional water, the State Water resource department has warned of introducing water cuts for the city if the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fails to pay the amount.

“The PMC has used the water quota that was allotted to it by the state government. The PMC has paid only Rs 19 crore in the last two months as against the dues of Rs 952 crore. The state government has directed the state water resource department to recover the dues from PMC and accordingly a notice has been served to the Pune civic body. If the dues are not cleared then water will not be provided to the city,” said Kiran Deshmukh, Executive Engineer of Khadakwasla section of state Water resource department.