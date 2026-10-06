Pune water cuts from October 16? Civic body awaits state directive

The Pune Municipal Corporation has requested the Water Resource Department to reserve 21.34 TMC of water to meet the city’s water demand until next monsoon.(Representational image/File)

A senior official of the Pune civic body said Tuesday they are likely to start weekly water cuts after the Maharashtra Government ordered local civic bodies and gram panchayats to reduce water supply by at least 10 per cent from October 16.

The state government order comes amid concerns over dwindling reserves, drought-like conditions and the risk of prolonged water stress linked to El Niño. The government has declared drought in various parts of the state, including Pune district, alerting citizens to use available water judiciously.

The four dams, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, which supply water to Pune city, are filled to their capacity, but their water is likely to be supplied to meet the needs of drought-affected talukas of Pune district.