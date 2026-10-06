Pune water cuts from October 16? Civic body awaits state directive

The Maharashtra Government has declared drought in various parts of the state, including Pune district, alerting citizens to use available water judiciously.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 01:32 PM IST
Pune, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune water cut, Pune water cut October 16, Pune Municipal Corporation water cut, PMC water supply, Pune water shortage, Maharashtra water cut, Pune dams water storage, Khadakwasla dam, Pune drought, El Niño Pune, weekly water cuts Pune, Pune water supply news, Indian Express newsThe Pune Municipal Corporation has requested the Water Resource Department to reserve 21.34 TMC of water to meet the city’s water demand until next monsoon.(Representational image/File)
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A senior official of the Pune civic body said Tuesday they are likely to start weekly water cuts after the Maharashtra Government ordered local civic bodies and gram panchayats to reduce water supply by at least 10 per cent from October 16.

The state government order comes amid concerns over dwindling reserves, drought-like conditions and the risk of prolonged water stress linked to El Niño. The government has declared drought in various parts of the state, including Pune district, alerting citizens to use available water judiciously.

The four dams, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, which supply water to Pune city, are filled to their capacity, but their water is likely to be supplied to meet the needs of drought-affected talukas of Pune district.

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Also Read | Minimum 10% water cut in Maharashtra from October 16 amid drought, El Nino concerns

“To ensure that the available water lasts till the start of next monsoon in July next year, the Pune civic administration has prepared itself for water cuts from October 16. If there is a water cut once a week, then there will be no scarcity during summer,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, in-charge of the civic water supply department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“However, the water cut will be considered only after written communication from the state government,” Jagtap added.

He said PMC Naval Kishore Ram, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, and other senior officers are not in town, so there will be no immediate decision on a water cut.

“There will be a review of the situation and discussion on the water management plan before it’s implemented,” said Jagtap.

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Also Read | Tanker Town Pune | Why a city surrounded by 4 massive dams is running dry this summer

Meanwhile, the Pune civic administration has requested the Water Resource Department to reserve 21.34 TMC of water to meet the city’s water demand until next monsoon. It also said that 11 villages were merged into the civic body in 2017 and 23 in 2021, increasing the population and the demand it must meet.

The Pune civic body introduced water restrictions from June 15 as a precaution against a possible rainfall shortfall linked to El Niño. The cuts were temporarily lifted until July 14 to ensure adequate water availability during the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi processions.

The decision came after heavy rains in Pune and its catchment areas boosted the water levels in the five reservoirs supplying the city to nearly 55 per cent.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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