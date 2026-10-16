Pune water cut: 20% reduction ordered across Khadakwasla dam supply

The Pune district administration has announced a 20 per cent water cut across the region from the Khadakwasla dam complex following reduced monsoon rainfall and projected El Niño conditions.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Friday stated that the 20 per cent reduction applies uniformly to all stakeholders, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), irrigation departments, and other local authorities. Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will continue its existing 10 per cent water cut.

Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, Dudi warned that intensifying El Niño effects from December could delay next year’s monsoon.

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“Therefore, water management needs to be done in such a way that if there is no rain till August 31 next year, we should still have sufficient water,” he said.