Pune water cut: 20% reduction ordered across Khadakwasla dam supply

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The Pune district administration has announced a 20 per cent water cut across the region from the Khadakwasla dam complex following reduced monsoon rainfall and projected El Niño conditions.
District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Friday stated that the 20 per cent reduction applies uniformly to all stakeholders, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), irrigation departments, and other local authorities. Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will continue its existing 10 per cent water cut.
Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts, Dudi warned that intensifying El Niño effects from December could delay next year’s monsoon.
“Therefore, water management needs to be done in such a way that if there is no rain till August 31 next year, we should still have sufficient water,” he said.
Highlighting the severity of the deficit, Dudi noted that while local dams typically achieve 100 per cent capacity by October 15, usable water levels in the Khadakwasla reservoir currently stand at just 82 per cent.
The water level in Pavna dam stood at 95% and a 10% water cut would continue for water from that dam. “It will be very important for the municipal corporations to conserve water so that during April, May, June, in summer, we should have enough water,” Dudi said.
Flying squads to check illegal water use
The Collector also raised concerns about illegal usage of potable water and said flying squads would be set up to prevent their misuse.
The collector added that approximately 80% of the crop damage assessment had been completed in the district, and the administration aims to finalize all assessments by Sunday. Following this, a request for financial assistance will be submitted to the government, with the administration working to ensure that farmers receive government aid before Diwali, Dudi said.
For the past 15 days, joint teams comprising officials from the Revenue, Rural Development, and Agriculture departments have been conducting crop damage assessments across every taluka.
According to a review conducted this morning, most assessments in the district are complete. In Ambegaon and Junnar—talukas recently declared drought-affected—the administration had already begun the assessment process. Consequently, about 60-70 per cent of the work has been finished in these areas as well.
Dudi said that while addressing the current drought, the administration is focusing on the strategic management of water reserves in the district’s dams, keeping potential future water shortages in mind.
“Given this situation, it is essential to ensure the prudent and well-planned utilisation of the water currently stored in the district’s various dams,” he said. District Collector Dudi stated that the focus will be on water planning to ensure an adequate supply for citizens, even if a rainfall deficit persists until August 31, 2027.
“In terms of water usage, priority will be given first to drinking water, followed by allocations for agriculture and other needs,” he said.
He highlighted that the district administration is actively working to address drought conditions through measures such as completing assessments of crop damage, requesting funds from the government, and implementing long-term management of available water reserves.