Maharashtra: Pune likely to face 15% water cut soon to ensure stocks last till monsoon

With the mercury level rising in the summer, Pune is likely to face a water cut to ensure the available stock in the dam lasts till the start of monsoon.

The Pune city mainly fulfills its water supply needs from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams which are under the control of the state water resource department. The demand for water supply has been increasing in the city due to rapid urbanisation and the increasing population of the city.

In an official communication to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), state water supply department executive engineer Kiran Deshmukh has urged the PMC to implement a 15 per cent water cut in its area to avoid any shortage in the coming months of summer. “If water cuts are not done then the concerned civic body will be responsible for the water shortage in the future,” he said.