Pune to shut swimming pools and vehicle washing centres as water cuts begin tomorrow

Water tankers have become a way of life in most areas across Pune city. (File Photo)

Pune city is bracing for water cuts—an alternate-day supply starting Monday—to tackle the possible water shortage due to the delayed monsoon and predicted deficit rainfall.

The city gets most of its water from four dams—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar—and a little from the Bhama Askhed and Pawna dams. However, the Maharashtra Water Resources Department informed the Pune civic body that the city needs to cut down its water consumption to ensure the available storage lasts until the end of August, considering the delay in the monsoon onset and the prediction of low rainfall.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said. “The available storage must be used judiciously, so a water cut is being introduced. The residents are asked to use water carefully and stop wastage.”