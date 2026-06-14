Pune to shut swimming pools and vehicle washing centres as water cuts begin tomorrow

Pune residents will receive water on alternate days as low dam storage, delayed monsoon, and El Niño concerns prompt the civic body to introduce conservation measures.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJun 14, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Pune water cutWater tankers have become a way of life in most areas across Pune city. (File Photo)
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Pune city is bracing for water cuts—an alternate-day supply starting Monday—to tackle the possible water shortage due to the delayed monsoon and predicted deficit rainfall.

The city gets most of its water from four dams—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar—and a little from the Bhama Askhed and Pawna dams. However, the Maharashtra Water Resources Department informed the Pune civic body that the city needs to cut down its water consumption to ensure the available storage lasts until the end of August, considering the delay in the monsoon onset and the prediction of low rainfall.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said. “The available storage must be used judiciously, so a water cut is being introduced. The residents are asked to use water carefully and stop wastage.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed the closure of vehicle washing centres and swimming pools, while construction sites must not use water supplied by the civic body, as any violations will lead to action against them.

Only 5,000 million cubic feet (TMC) of water is in the four dams supplying water to the city. Only 3 TMC of water is available for the city. “In the current situation, we decided to provide water on alternate days to meet the possible shortage caused by delayed and predicted insufficient monsoon rainfall,” the mayor said.

The civic body draws 1,550 MLD, and this will be reduced by 400 MLD with the water cut, ensuring the storage lasts until August 20, she added.

The area that gets water from the Bhama Askhed dam will not have a water cut now since the residents are already getting muddy water from it, Nagpure said. She said that when the water situation was bad in 2013-14, a year-long water cut had to be introduced, adding that precautions were being taken now to avoid the situation getting worse.

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Nagpure appealed to water tanker service providers not to increase rates.

90 to 95% rainfall

“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its revised monsoon forecast for the period from June to September. The country’s seasonal monsoon is expected to receive around 90 to 95 per cent rainfall. Rainfall below 90 per cent is also possible. The El-Niño effect is also expected to have an impact on the monsoon,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The municipal commissioner said drinking water supplied by the civic body should not be used for construction work; instead, water from sewage treatment plants (STP), borewells, or wells should be used.

Ram said that housing societies should mandatorily keep the STPs operational and use recycled water. Hotels, restaurants, and hostels should also save water in every possible way, and grey water—generated from domestic use—should be recycled for gardening or irrigation.

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The municipal commissioner said the water cut would be implemented area-wise and cautiously to ensure there are no technical issues like pipeline bursts. Resuming the water supply after closure in parts of the city often prevents water from reaching the last destination.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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