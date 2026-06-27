GPS, quality checks: Pune civic body plans new water tanker rules to fix complaints

PMC administration has been directed to place before the standing committee a detailed status report on tanker operations in the city. (Express; File photo)

The city’s ongoing water crisis took centre stage at a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee meeting on Friday, as chairman Shrinath Bhimale ordered the formulation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to govern tanker-based water supply.

The directive comes nearly two weeks after PMC introduced an alternate-day water supply on June 15, a measure that invited a flood of complaints, with over 1,200 grievances logged so far. Of these, 450 have been resolved, while roughly 750 remain pending.

Addressing a press conference, Bhimale outlined the scale of the problem. “We are facing numerous issues – water being sold at inflated rates, delayed tanker arrivals, the deficiency of GPS systems, road accidents, complaints regarding water quality, and a lack of regulation,” he said.