Baadh aa jayegi: Award-winning swimming coach writes to PMC against pool closure in city

Marathe was among the delegation that had travelled to Mumbai to meet with the Chief Minister.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJun 19, 2026 09:49 PM IST
Baadh aa jayegi: Award-winning swimming coach writes to PMC against pool closure in cityVinay Marathe, a national swimming coach, who has won the state government's Shiv Chhatrapati Award.(Image enhanced using A)
Make us preferred source on Google

Soon after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a closure of swimming pools as one of the ways to ease the city’s water crisis, caused by a below-normal monsoon, Vinay Marathe, a national swimming coach, who has won the state government’s Shiv Chhatrapati Award, wrote a letter to Ganesh Bidkar, Leader of the House in the PMC. Marathe, who has trained ranked Indian national and international swimmers, said that the civic body needed to ‘reconsider this decision’.

“Swimming pools contain approx 400,000-500,000 litre of chlorinated water. If swimming pools close, should this treated water simply be drained into the sewer? This chlorinated water cannot be used for agriculture, drinking or gardening because it contains 1–2 parts per million (PPM) of chlorine. Its only practical purpose is for swimming,” he wrote in the letter.

Also Read | Water cut likely in Pune as storage in dams drops

Marathe told The Indian Express that closing pools was not the answer to the present crisis. “If the swimming pools in the city drained out two to five lakh litres of water, there would be a big problem. Baadh aa jayegi (there will be a flood). Swimming pools do not change their water every day. The water is rotated and a pool needs 10,000 litres of fresh water as top-up every week,” he says.

“We are ready to shut down the incoming water from PMC, because we all have our own borewells to supply the 10,000 litres of water. We can top-up the water from the borewell,” says Marathe.

Earlier in 2018, the Devendra Fadnavis government had issued a similar instruction. Marathe was among the delegation that had travelled to Mumbai to meet with the Chief Minister.

“He had the impression that swimming pools were wasting water. After we explained to him that we were reusing water, he withdrew his order,” says Marathe, who is the proprietor of the Champion Club, established in 2001 with the vision to create a fitter population. He says that he is prepared to meet the CM again.

Also Read | In rural Pune, over 1.9 lakh depend on tanker, dams at slightly lower capacity than last year

Marathe adds that pools “help people as swimming is a total-body exercise”. He says that doctors prescribe aqua therapy, such as walking, for a lot of elderly people who have knee or back problems. “Such patients will suffer if pools close down. He adds that healthy people swim for exercise throughout the year,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

The swimming coach says competitive swimmers, who train the year around, are preparing for the District Meets, State Meets and National Meets that will be held from the end of June. “Their effort will be wasted if pools close,” he says.

Marathe has told the PMC that he ‘would go a step further and say: if there is water scarcity at home, people should come to the swimming pool’.

Also Read | ‘Dam is right in front of us, yet we struggle for water’: Pune’s villages battle deepening crisis

“Those who already know how to swim can enjoy one of the finest forms of full-body exercise, and those who do not know how to swim can use this opportunity to learn. This is the right time to save water while also promoting physical fitness. If people spend time swimming, domestic and housing society water consumption can also be reduced,” he wrote in the letter.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments