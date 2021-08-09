Pune: Waste-pickers rejoice as PCMC pays full wages after six years of struggle

"It is only because we fought, protested, and pursued the issue that our wages have increased, or else the PCMC would have continued paying incorrectly."

After a long struggle led by Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP) members in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, the civic administration-appointed contractors have finally paid complete minimum wages following its directives. KKPKP said on August 7, workers were paid Rs 17,015 for a full 26 days of work, instead of Rs 12,845 which was paid until last month.

“I am so happy, I have been calling all my relatives announcing this win, that we have finally earned our wages, not only by our labour but by our struggles also. Now, I don’t have to send my son to work and will be able to allow him to study without the pressures of earning,” said Shital Giramkar, a waste-picker.

KKPKP said on February 24, 2015, the industries, energy and labour department created a new category under the Minimum Wages Act — ‘employment under any local authority (excluding gram panchayats)’ — to determine payment for all contract workers. Since 2018, KKPKP had been pursuing their inclusion which would also impact at least 2000 other contract workers like toilet cleaners, drinking water tank cleaners, road sweepers.

As per KKPKP, the additional labour commissioner of Pune City, via a letter dated November 19, 2019, directed the then municipal commissioner of PCMC, to pay all contract workers as per the February 2015 notification. “The ex-commissioner’s order issued on 12th February 2020 making the new wage rates applicable to all contract workers from January 1, 2020, was not implemented,” it said.

KKPKP said on March 9, 2021, joint secretary (labour) wrote to the commissioner of PCMC in response to clarification sought by it that wages to all contract workers must be paid as per local body wages.

Simultaneously, as part of advocacy efforts, KKPKP members reached out to all 125 elected representatives of PCMC, out of which 107 supported the demand, writing to the mayor, commissioner and chairperson of the standing committee, urging implementation.

“On 16 June 2021, the LWO, PCMC shared the final order with the health head office, PCMC clarifying that waste collection workers be paid as ‘unskilled workers’ as per the 2015 notification along with arrears from January 1, 2020. However, details like when the waste-pickers will be paid their arrears are still not clear,” said the organisation.

Rekha Sapkal, another KKPKP member said, “This increase has been long due, but even so, we are happy that PCMC has finally agreed to comply with the official minimum wage. It is only because we fought, protested, and pursued the issue that our wages have increased, or else the PCMC would have continued paying incorrectly. We will now be able to pay off debts due to the financial impact of Covid on our families.”

Remembering the difficulties of the struggle, Chaya Tribhuvan, board member of KKPKP says, “This struggle started in 2012 when we started demanding minimum wage contracts, instead of honorarium-based contracts. After a long period of protesting outside the PCMC, we got the illegal practice of non-minimum wage contracts suspended. Thereafter, for the last few years, we have been fighting for correct rates to be paid for our labour. I genuinely do not understand this. If it is the law, why do we have to keep fighting for our wages?”

She added, “This battle is only half won. We have been to court before and will go again if we are forced to. The PCMC owes us money from February 24, 2015, not January 1, 2020. This is our rightful money earned through our blood and sweat, no one can take it away from us.”

Shrenik Mutha, an activist with KKPKP said, “The LWO’s letter to the Health HO suggests that arrears be paid from 1st January 2020. Is the PCMC waiving its responsibility as the principal employer to ensure complete minimum wages to workers from the date of issuance of the notification to its workers? Is there anyone in the PCMC who will support waste-pickers lawful demand for arrears since 2015, or will waste-pickers have to go to court again? These are questions the PCMC must answer.”