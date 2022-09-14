Pune: Waste-pickers’ cooperative collects 77 tonnes of floral, food offerings during Ganesh fest

In an effort to put a check on the pollution of water bodies during the 10-day long Ganesh festival which ended on September 9, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through its waste-pickers’ cooperative, SWaCH, this year managed to stop 77 tonnes of ‘Nirmalaya’ (the floral and food offerings), from being dumped into water bodies in the Pune city.

The SWaCH waste-pickers for the past few years have been providing door-to-door waste collection service in Pune city. It has been active in collecting large amounts of ‘Nirmalaya’ during the Ganesh festival and sending it for composting.

This year the waste pickers diverted 48 containers and collected approximately 77 tonnes of ‘Nirmalya’ on September 5 and 9. Organisations such as ‘Janwani’, Tham Creative also participated in the initiative. Students from Sinhgad Institutes, Kohinoor Foundation and Symbiosis School of Economics volunteered for the collection and awareness.

The ‘offerings’ collected were sent to Pune-based firm Cummins and Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan for composting.

For many decades, it has been an established practice for informal waste-pickers of Pune to attend the ritual of idol immersion at Ghats to collect the ‘Nirmalya’, dry recyclables, fruits and other offerings. Since 2009, waste-pickers of SWaCH, with the help of PMC, civil society organisations and local stakeholders, have given a formal approach to the existing system to ensure segregated collection of Nirmalya, dry recyclables and other offerings at Ghats and divert them towards composting, recycling, consumption or processing. The system has significantly reduced the quantum of votive offerings disposed at the riverside.

This year the waste-pickers set up 13 collection points across the city for ‘Nirmalya’ at Garware College, Katraj Ghat, Vridheshwar Ghat, Shahu Garden, Chima Ghat, Vitthalwadi, Warje, Karvenagar, Bund Garden, Aundh Gaon, Pashan Ghat, S M Joshi Bridge, Bhide Bridge. As many as 243 waste-pickers and 46 SWaCH coordinators were present for the collection.

SWaCH director Harshad Barde said, “With joint efforts by the PMC, SWaCH waste-pickers and the public, votive offerings are transformed into environment-friendly composts. Social organisations and volunteers also came together for the collection and imparting awareness. PMC and SWaCH with the support of Punekars have once again contributed towards conserving the city’s environment.”

Shobha Bansode, a SWaCH representative of waste-pickers, said, “It has been almost 15 years, we have been collecting ‘Nirmalya’. We formalised the collection system with the PMC in 2009. Through the initiative, we ask people to handover ‘Nirmalya’ to avoid river pollution and celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way. Most of the citizens handover segregated Nirmalya. Yet, a few give mixed ‘Nirmalya’. The public should join the movement for a clean city with active participation. Pune city is leading by example, and is inspiring other cities and local bodies to take up similar initiatives.”