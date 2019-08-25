Pune: Back home in Washim during strike, HEF worker found dead, suicide suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old worker from the High Explosive Factory (HEF) in Pune was found dead on a railway track in Washim district on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Anil Sadashiv Kad, who died after he allegedly jumped in front of a train.

Advertising

Kad was an employee at the HEF and had worked there for the last three years. Police said Kad had come home, to Sawargaon Barde village in Washim district, on Thursday, two days after the nationwide strike of the ordnance factories, including the HEF, started.

Officials from Washim District Police and Government Railway Police have launched a probe into the death.

When contacted, Washim district’s Superintendent of Police, Vasant Pardeshi, said, “As of now, a case of sudden death pending probe into causes has been registered. A probe has been launched, as part of which we will be speaking to his family members and acquaintances.”

Advertising

A police officer from Washim, who is part of the probe, said, “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide as the driver of the train has said in the report that the person jumped in front of it. His friends and residents of the village said he was depressed over issues related to the job and feared losing it. He had come home after the strike had started at the factory where he worked. But we will be able to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the possible cause of the death only after a thorough probe. No suicide note has been found yet.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, a worker at the Ordnance Factory in Chanda at Chandrapur district allegedly tried to immolate himself. The worker sustained severe burn injuries and was being treated at a local hospital in Chandrapur, said officials.