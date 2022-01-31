Pune: ‘Warrior Moms’ write to MPs, press for cleaner, cheaper fuel

Warrior Moms – the nationwide collective of mothers fighting for children’s right to breathe clean air – has sent letters to political leaders in various states, urging them to take up issues like climate change and its health implications.

In Pune, they have written to MPs Girish Bapat (Lok Sabha) and Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha) to take up the issue of biomass burning and rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

“We had a zoom call with Vandana Chavan and she was keen to support our movement,” Anuja Karthikeyan, one of the co-founders of the group in Pune said.

‘Warrior Moms’ was officially launched on September 7, 2020, coinciding with the first International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies designated by the United Nations.

Across the country, there are more than 1,000 members in the group. In Pune, the active group of around 15 members had earlier this year launched a campaign #KnowYourRights to empower citizens to demand clean air and blue skies.

“Now ahead of Budget 2022, we want our leaders to focus on cleaner fuels. Those who cannot afford cylinders that cost more than Rs 900 depend on firewood, dung cakes and other fuel which has major health implications,” says Anuja.

A letter citing a 2019 study that said household air pollution was a significant contributor to the total disease burden in the country — accounting for approximately six lakh deaths — was sent to local leaders across various states. The group further demanded that underprivileged households be given free cooking cylinders and refills.

Hamsa Iyer, Vandana Choudhry, Hema Chari are some of the other women part of the group, who are keen on empowering citizens and encouraging them to report violations like garbage and biomass burning, construction dust, vehicular emissions and tree cutting.

“That’s been my core for many years. I see my work as an extension of what I would like to see in the world. So home and work both act as yin and yang for me. I am a warrior mom because apart from the work I do daily, I want to help communities manage their waste to fight air pollution,” says Hamsa, who is mother to a three-year-old and a waste management professional.

Though Anuja made Pune her home two years ago, she recalled her time in Gurgaon when her second child was born. “At eight months, my son had breathing problems and had started wheezing. While my son’s health improved after we moved to Chennai not everyone has those choices,” she said.

“During our conversations, we still recall how people had started posting pictures of blue skies and clear views of faraway mountains during the Covid-induced lockdown. Do we have to wait till the air quality worsens? It is high time that the government and citizens accept this silent public health emergency,” says Anuja.

The group initiates conversations with waste pickers, slum communities, chulha (traditional Indian cooking stove) burning urban poor women, shopkeepers and educates them about the importance of waste segregation, using cleaner cooking fuels like LPG and others.