Pune: ‘Warrior Moms’ group demands clean air, urges citizens to report violations

‘Warrior Moms’ — the mothers’ collective launched to fight air pollution last year — has begun the new year with a campaign that intends to empower the citizens of Pune to demand clean air and blue skies.

“This is a nationwide network and we have prepared city-wise standard operating procedures so that citizens are empowered to demand action for clean air,” says Anuja Karthikeyan, one of the co-founders of the group.

“The goal is to strengthen the citizen-municipal corporation partnership,” says Karthikeyan, who, along with Hamsa Iyer, Vandana Choudhry, and Hema Chari, founded the group.

“‘The All India Know Your Rights’ campaign was launched last year and the group has devised a city-wise standard operating procedure. For Pune, we have written the SOP in both English and Marathi and released it in a small function,” she said.

Also Read | Living with the pandemic

“Corporator Amol Balwadkar was also present at the event. Citizens in the PMC and the PCMC have the ease to report violations at any time from anywhere. Garbage and biomass burning, construction dust, vehicular emissions, and tree cutting are the biggest reasons for toxic air pollution that is choking us. WHO mandates Air Quality Index (AQI) of 0-50 but it is next to impossible with the elevated air pollution, “Karthikeyan said.

“Last week, outside the Sambhaji Gardens at JM Road, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol inaugurated the white lungs installation, to give a visual proof of the dirty air we breathe because of which our lungs are turning black. The irony is that despite the huge garden, this location does not guarantee clean air. The AQI was 73 today. It was 105 yesterday. People jog, walk, run, cycle, and children play outdoors even when the AQI is poor at 200+,” Anuja said.

“It is time we amplified our voices and demand our children’s right to breathe clean air. Everyone can be part of this campaign #RightToBreatheCleanAir. Let’s win this battle together. Everyone can be part of this campaign, report violations by complaining and tagging on social media. Authorities want to help but in the absence of proof, they miss catching the polluters,” Karthikeyan said.

If citizens find that trees are being cut, then they can ask whether permission has been taken from the trees authority, or see construction material (particularly sand) stored in any part of the street or road in a colony or open garbage burning, they can post photos, video, locations and tag warrior moms on social media, she said.