Pune: Warmer nights this week

The usual morning chills and cold breeze have been missing from Pune and neighbouring areas, as the minimum temperatures have suddenly shot up. The city, which recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, will experience warmer nights this week, said officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Similar temperatures were recorded this weekend in many areas across Maharashtra, barring a few pockets in Vidarbha. It is mainly associated with the change in wind patterns observed since January 18. Cloudy skies are expected over Pune and several areas in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan on January 22 and 23.