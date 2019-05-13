Pune: Warmer days ahead, says IMD as day temperature touches 40-degree mark

After a fortnight of relief, Pune and its neighbouring areas on Sunday recorded a sudden spike in the day temperature, with mercury surging close to 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature jumped by 2.4 degrees as the city recorded 39.9 degrees on the day. Minimum temperature, too, rose marginally, making the nights warmer than usual.

Officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, attributed the sudden rise in temperature to the clear sky conditions.

“In the absence of any weather systems and availability of clear skies, there is significant heating taking place. A similar trend will continue over the state till May 16,” an official from IMD, Pune, said.

Officials have also warned of a warmer week ahead. Madhya Maharashtra overall saw hottest Sunday, in a departure from what was recorded since the start of this month.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, continued to experience heatwave conditions, with Brahmapuri recording 45.6 degrees Celsius – the hottest city in Maharashtra.

The current spell of heatwave has even gripped parts of neighbouring Telangana and Odisha, officials said.