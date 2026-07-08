Amid unabated rains: German hanger, 195 pandals, 101 schools to accommodate warkaris, says PMC

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the resting places of the palkhi and informed that all preparations have been completed.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 8, 2026 08:18 PM IST
pune, pmc, warkaris,The palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj is entering Pune city on Thursday. (Express file photo)
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Gearing up for providing all civic facilities to lakhs of devotees during their stay in the city for ‘Wari’, annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the Pune civic body has erected a German hanger tent, 195 waterproof pandals and opened 101 civic school buildings for devotees to stay in safe and hygienic conditions as the city has been witnessing rainfall from last few days.

The palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj is entering Pune city on Thursday and the Pune Municipal Corporation has undertaken a special initiative called ‘Seva Wari’ to welcome and serve the Warkari devotees.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the resting places of the palkhi and informed that all preparations have been completed.

This year, the space available at the resting place of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi has been increased fivefold to 5,000 sq. ft. Separate and well-equipped arrangements have been made for women and men Warkari in this expanded space.

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For the first time in the history of the palkhi ceremony, a special German hangar has been set up, and free physiotherapy and massage services will be provided to the warkaris who have come after a long journey by physiotherapy students.

A German Hanger tent is a large, heavy-duty temporary structure used for outdoor events. These tents have an aluminium ally frame covered with durable PVC fabric which is highly resistant to heat, corrosion-free, rain-resistant and can withstand high wind speeds.

101 civic schools have been opened for the accommodation of the warkaris arriving in the city, and accommodation arrangements have been made for them.

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Also, free medical check-ups, medication and supplies of medicines will be provided by the municipal health teams in all the schools round the clock.

During the ‘wari’, special provisions have been made for the water supply in the city, and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that the warkaris do not face water shortage. A large number of mobile toilets have been provided on the route and at the halting place, and dedicated civic staff will be working round the clock to maintain their cleanliness.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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