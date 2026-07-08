Amid unabated rains: German hanger, 195 pandals, 101 schools to accommodate warkaris, says PMC

Gearing up for providing all civic facilities to lakhs of devotees during their stay in the city for ‘Wari’, annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the Pune civic body has erected a German hanger tent, 195 waterproof pandals and opened 101 civic school buildings for devotees to stay in safe and hygienic conditions as the city has been witnessing rainfall from last few days.

The palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj is entering Pune city on Thursday and the Pune Municipal Corporation has undertaken a special initiative called ‘Seva Wari’ to welcome and serve the Warkari devotees.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspected the resting places of the palkhi and informed that all preparations have been completed.