Pune: Labour dept asks ward offices to supply protective gear to civic staff deputed for surveys, other containment activities

The labour department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged all its ward offices to provide masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to civic staff working towards containing the spread of coronavirus with immediate effect, citing that many on duty had complained against the unavailability of protective gear.

Labour department chief Shivaji Daundkar said civic employees had complained to the municipal commissioner that they were not being provided protective gear despite being involved in different works for the containment of the disease.

The PMC has deputed clerical as well as civic engineers and teachers at ward offices to carry out various responsibilities. They are appointed at quarantine centres, isolation centres, stamping those under home quarantine, conducting door-to-door survey, preparing reports, screening and surveying citizens as per containment plan, shelters for the homeless and labourers at civic schools and raising public awareness, among others.

“It is necessary for ward offices to provide protective gear such as masks, sanitisers and gloves to staff deputed in their area for survey for containment of disease,” he said.

Daundkar also said orders were issued repeatedly to ward offices. “It has been noticed that ward office was issuing protective material only to health and paramedics and not to those involved in door-to-door survey and other responsibilities.”

He added that ward offices were requested to provide the protective material to staff on duty.

