Pune: Ward boy arrested for ‘molesting’ Covid patient

A Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hadapsar was allegedly molested by a hospital staff on Friday evening.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, has lodged the complaint in this case at the Hadapsar police station. Based on her complaint, police have arrested the ward boy, Ashok Gawli (40), under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant was admitted to the hospital for treatment after she tested positive for Covid. The accused, who was wearing a PPE kit and face mask, approached the woman.

According to the complaint, he pulled his mask down and started talking to the woman. When she asked him to leave the place, he allegedly misbehaved with her and molested her.

