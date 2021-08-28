Pune: Wanted accused arrested in Rs 3.68-crore WNS Company fraud case

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a a 28-year-old man, Aditya Londhe, in connection with a Rs 3.68-crore fraud case linked to WNS Company.

In June this year, a case was lodged at the Cyber police station against Londe and others for allegedly misusing their positions to commit a fraud at WNS Company in Pune city. The accused in this case were booked under sections 406, 408, 419, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Londhe had been on the run since then. Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and arrested Londhe on J M Road in Shivajinagar on Friday. He was then handed over to the Cyber police station for further investigation.

