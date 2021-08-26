DyDE given till August 31 to submit report on Walnut School’s decision to send fee defaulters on ‘forced leave’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has pulled up the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Maharashtra, for failing to initiate timely action on a complaint involving two city-based schools.

Walnut School located in Fursungi and Shivne had sent students who defaulted on paying fees on ‘forced leave’, violating Sections 16 and 17 of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The Commission, in its three letters sent to the DyDE office in May, July, and August, had asked it to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action. However, as there was no reply from the DyDE, the Commission, in its latest letter dated August 25, demanded that the final investigation report and action initiated be submitted by August 31.

The Commission has warned the DyDE that if it fails to respond, it will have to appear before it and present the report in-person.

