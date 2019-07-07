Pune wall collapse: Two arrested builders remanded in judicial custody till July 20

Two builders arrested in connection with the Kondhwa wall collapse incident were on Saturday remanded in judicial custody till July 20.

As many as 15 people, including four children and three women, were killed in the early hours of June 29 after a retaining wall of Alcon Stylus Housing Society in Kondhwa collapsed on the temporary tin shed residences of labourers at the adjacent construction site of SVG Kanchan Group.

The deceased were construction workers and their relatives, all from the Katihar district of Bihar. Three others survived with minor to grievous injuries.

An offence in the case was lodged at Kondhwa police station under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention).

The builders — identified as Vivek Agarwal (32) and his brother Vipul (32) — were arrested late on June 29. The court had remanded them in police custody till July 2. Their police custody was later extended till July 6 by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A S Deshpande. The builders were produced before the court on Saturday on completion of their police remand. The court sent the duo to judicial custody.

Those named in the FIR include Jadgish Prasad Agarwal, Sachin Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal, Vivek Agarwal and Vipul Agarwal — all of whom are partners in the Alcon Landmarks construction company that developed the Alcon Stylus residential society, whose retaining wall collapsed.

The FIR also named Pankaj Vhora, Suresh Shah, Rashmikant Gandhi — all partners of SVG Kanchan Group, which had undertaken the work where the wall caved. In the FIR, police have also booked unnamed site engineers, site supervisors and labour contractors for these projects.

Police have seized Alcon Stylus building layout, labour work order to construct the wall, a letter issued by PMC’s city engineer to all builders in Pune, which had ordered evacuation of labour camps to safe locations to avoid mishaps, title search report, development deed and other documents related to projects.

Police have alleged that accused persons, including the arrested and wanted builders of the under construction project, failed to take any action on the letter from the PMC to take precautionary measures and move the labour camps at risk, resulting in the death of 15.