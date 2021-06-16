Pune wakes up to a rainy day, moderate spells to continue today

The city’s maximum temperature and minimum temperature will remain at 29 degrees and 22 degrees, respectively.

Pune experienced light intensity but steady rainfall since the wee hours on Wednesday.

Tuesday had been a heavily cloudy day with intermittent spells reported on the day. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Wednesday was 4.5mm at Pashan and 3.6mm at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon each.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day suggests moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) rain over Pune will continue all through Wednesday. Intense and heavy rain is likely over the ghats in the district.

The trough between south Maharashtra and north Kerala prevails, which will aid westerly winds over the coastal regions of Maharashtra.

Due to the prevailing overcast sky conditions and relative humidity at 88 per cent recorded on Wednesday morning, the city’s maximum temperature and minimum temperature will remain at 29 degrees and 22 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was recorded at 40, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 15, 2021: