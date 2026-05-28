Pune waits amid heat and uncertainty as monsoon expected to strike Kerala this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a largely clear sky for the next few days, indicating that direct sunlight will continue to keep the city and its suburbs warm. IMD does foresee a possibility of rain in Pune until June 1. Even then, it would be light showers.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 28, 2026 12:21 AM IST
Pune monsoon, Pune monsoon expected to strike Kerala, Pune weather, Pune rains, Pune heatwave, Pune weather, Pune weather forecast, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe maximum temperature was around 38 °C on Wednesday. Pashan and Shivajinagar were among the warmest areas, while NDA and Lavale were around 2 °C lower. The mornings were warm, with Koregaon Park recording 26.6 °C while Shivajinagar was 24.9 °C and NDA 23.3 °C.
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For everybody who looks to the monsoon to bring respite from the searing heat, May 26 was meant to be the red-letter day when the South West Monsoon would hit Kerala, its first stop in the Indian landmass. In Maharashtra, the countdown would begin for the rains to arrive from Kerala.

Except that the monsoon did not arrive in Kerala on May 26. Due to the El Nino, a condition in the Pacific Ocean when the sea surface temperature becomes abnormally high and disrupts the weather globally, India is forecast to experience a below-normal monsoon this year. As Pune experiences warmer days, the question arises. Will the monsoon also be delayed?

The maximum temperature was around 38 °C on Wednesday. Pashan and Shivajinagar were among the warmest areas, while NDA and Lavale were around 2 °C lower. The mornings were warm, with Koregaon Park recording 26.6 °C while Shivajinagar was 24.9 °C and NDA 23.3 °C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a largely clear sky for the next few days, indicating that direct sunlight will continue to keep the city and its suburbs warm. IMD does foresee a possibility of rain in Pune until June 1. Even then, it would be light showers.

An Approximate, no Definite Date

SD Sanap, Scientist with the IMD, Pune, says that it is still too early to say when the monsoon will arrive in Maharashtra. He adds that IMD is monitoring the conditions. What is certain is that “monsoon activity will be less in Maharashtra as in most parts of the Indian region, except the Northeast and the Western Himalayan region, where the rainfall will be on the higher side” due to possible impact of the El-Nino.

He adds that a forecast for the monsoon onset indicates the approximate date; it is plus or minus four days from this date for the monsoon to actually set in over Kerala. “When IMD models indicated that the monsoon would arrive around May 26 in Kerala, it meant that we could expect it anytime between May 22 and May 30. We are still within the dates predicted for the monsoon,” he says.

Sanap says that the monsoon arrives in the Konkan around 8-10 days after its onset in Kerala. This, for Maharashtra, is usually June 8-10. Last year, however, the monsoon arrived in south Konkan on May 25, which was 14 days earlier than normal. “The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24 in 2025, around six days before normal. Every year, the arrival of the monsoon in different parts of the country changes based on the current atmospheric conditions,” says Sanap.

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Changes in weather

Pune is unlikely to experience sudden changes in the weather as the monsoon sets in. It is only when the southwesterly winds come closer that the region will see an increase in rainfall and the skies will turn cloudy. “During the monsoon, we will see fluctuation in temperature but the maximum temperature is, generally, on the lower side. The minimum temperature will show variations. If it rains, the temperature will drop but if it does not rain and Pune has only cloudy conditions, the minimum temperature might increase,” he says.

 

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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