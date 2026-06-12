14 yr old girl riding a motorcycle dies in road mishap

A car collided with the motorcycle down from the front side near the Mauli Balakashram in Wadebolai around 12.20 pm. (File)

A 14 year old girl riding a motorcycle, was knocked down by a speeding car, causing her death at Wadebolai in Pune city on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased girl as Ananya Anil Gawade, resident of Khutale Wasti in Wadebolai.

Her father Anil Gawade, 40, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Lonikand police station on Thursday.

Assistant police inspector Nilesh Ghorpade, the investigation officer said that deceased Ananya and her friend were going home from a coaching class on a motorcycle. A car collided with the motorcycle down from the front side near the Mauli Balakashram in Wadebolai around 12.20 pm.