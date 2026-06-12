14 yr old girl riding a motorcycle dies in road mishap

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A 14 year old girl riding a motorcycle, was knocked down by a speeding car, causing her death at Wadebolai in Pune city on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have identified the deceased girl as Ananya Anil Gawade, resident of Khutale Wasti in Wadebolai.
Her father Anil Gawade, 40, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Lonikand police station on Thursday.
Assistant police inspector Nilesh Ghorpade, the investigation officer said that deceased Ananya and her friend were going home from a coaching class on a motorcycle. A car collided with the motorcycle down from the front side near the Mauli Balakashram in Wadebolai around 12.20 pm.
“Ananya, who was riding the motorcycle, died in the accident. Accused car driver has been nabbed for investigation,” said Ghorpade.
Police have booked the car driver under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281, 125(a), 125(b) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Police said the accused fled from the accident spot instead of helping the victim. After receiving information about the mishap, the cops identified the accused during investigation and nabbed him, the police said.