Pune: Two injured as century-old wada collapses in Budhwar Peth

An old Wada, a cluster of old houses, in the densely populated Budhwar Peth area of Pune city collapsed on Sunday morning, injuring two persons including a 70-year-old woman. While most of the houses were already evacuated by the residents due to the dilapidated condition of the building, only a few families had stayed behind.

As per the information given by Pune City Fire Brigade officials, the incident took place at around 7.10 am and the control room received a call at 7.17 am. Officials said that around 75 per cent part of the building, locally known as Singania Wada, collapsed after which the local residents called the fire brigade control room. The area is one of the most densely populated areas located in the heart of the city.

Fire Officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “Locals have told us that the Wada was around 100 years old and had been dilapidated condition since a long time. After receiving the call, our rescue vans reached the spot within seven to eight minutes. 70-year-old woman Gangubai Kalyani was trapped under the debris. Our rescuers took her out and gave primary aid. Another person Vinayak Kalyani (48) was also rescued. Both have sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Both are out of danger.”

Khedekar added, “Most residents had evacuated the houses in the Wada days ago. Only one or two families had stayed behind. We have now asked the municipal corporation to raze the entire structure so that there is no risk to surrounding buildings. They have started the demolition.”

