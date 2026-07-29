Maharashtra SIR: 50-70% of forms distributed in Pune city; some residents say no BLO has contacted them

Only 50-70 per cent of enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls had been distributed in Pune city’s Assembly constituencies as of July 28, according to data accessed by The Indian Express. With the August 8 deadline for the door-to-door distribution and verification phase approaching, authorities are struggling to complete the exercise on time.

The SIR in Maharashtra began on June 30, and the first phase, involving the distribution and verification of enumeration forms, was originally scheduled to conclude on July 29. However, the Election Commission extended the deadline to August 8 due to delays in urban areas, partly caused by incessant rain during the first week of July.

Among the urban constituencies, Bhosari recorded the highest distribution rate at 71.33 per cent, while Hadapsar had the lowest at 54.88 per cent.

Voters in some residential societies complained that no Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had reached out to them. Manmohan Bahadur, a resident of Clover Highlands in the NIBM area, said BLOs had not visited any residents in his building.

“I think they are sitting at some centralised place. We came to know about it through someone who had found out. So now I’m going to see if that person is sitting there. But I thought the BLOs were supposed to visit the societies.”

The Indian Express had previously reported that BLOs were asking residents to travel to designated locations where SIR camps were being held to get their enumeration forms filled.

Minal Kalaskar, Deputy District Election Officer, said, “In many cases, the addresses are incomplete, so the BLOs are not able to visit the locations. The SIR camps have not been formed officially. What is being done is that if there are four BLOs in a polling centre area, two sit at the polling station for a day while the other two conduct door-to-door visits. They switch roles the next day.”

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“We request people that if they have not been contacted by their BLOs, they should reach out to them at the polling stations or call them using the numbers made available on the Pune district website,” she added.

Kalaskar also said that around 15 to 20 lakh voters in Pune are expected to fall under the absent, shifted, deceased, or duplicate categories.

“We have completed two rounds of panchanama for these voters. These names may get deleted,” she said, adding that the final distribution figures for Pune’s urban areas are expected to reach around 70 per cent.

Under the SIR process, BLOs are required to visit a voter’s residence three times. If the voter is unavailable during the first visit, they are required to paste a notice at the residence as part of the panchanama process.