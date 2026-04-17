Pune pre-SIR mapping 36% done, 70% final mapping expected

The State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the SIR in the state; however, the pre-SIR work has taken off. (File Photo)

The voter list mapping being carried out under the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work in Pune district is around 36 per cent complete, Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar told The Indian Express on Friday. About 60 to 70 per cent mapping is finally expected to be achieved in the district, Kalaskar said.

SIR mapping involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list that was prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission. The names of current voters must be present in the 2002 list to pass the scrutiny.

Young voters whose names would not be present in the 2002 list, and dead or migrated voters, will form unmapped 30-40 per cent. Young voters will have to then show that their parent’s names were present in the 2002 list.