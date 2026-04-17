Pune pre-SIR mapping 36% done, 70% final mapping expected

SIR mapping involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list that was prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneApr 17, 2026 10:25 PM IST
The State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the SIR in the state; however, the pre-SIR work has taken off.The State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the SIR in the state; however, the pre-SIR work has taken off. (File Photo)
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The voter list mapping being carried out under the pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work in Pune district is around 36 per cent complete, Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar told The Indian Express on Friday. About 60 to 70 per cent mapping is finally expected to be achieved in the district, Kalaskar said.

SIR mapping involves Block Level Officers (BLOs) checking the current voter list against the voter list that was prepared in 2002 by the Election Commission. The names of current voters must be present in the 2002 list to pass the scrutiny.

Young voters whose names would not be present in the 2002 list, and dead or migrated voters, will form unmapped 30-40 per cent. Young voters will have to then show that their parent’s names were present in the 2002 list.

The State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the SIR in the state; however, the pre-SIR work has taken off. The SIR is being carried out online, and camps and house visits will also be conducted.

The SIR process has run into controversy in states like West Bengal where it is being carried out on the heels of elections. Eighty-nine lakh people have been removed from voter lists in West Bengal, out of which 27 lakh names are under adjudication. Even as petitions against the SIR continue to be heard in the Supreme Court, those deleted will not be able to vote in the elections later this month.

The Indian Express previously reported that in November 2025, Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam wrote to Election Commission of India (ECI) that the timeline prescribed for the SIR in the state was too tight and sought sufficient time for the exercise. Political parties like the Congress in Maharashtra have also demanded that the SIR should not be rushed as there are no upcoming elections in the state.

Congress state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has said, “Since there are no elections in Maharashtra in the next two-three years, there will be no objection if the process takes one-and-a-half to two years. Providing adequate time will ensure there is no suspicion among the public.”

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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