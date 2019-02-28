Pune: Vocalist and tabla player to be felicitated at Swarasagar festival

Veteran vocalist Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar will be felicitated with a special ‘Swarasagar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Award’ for his contribution to Indian classical music. The award ceremony will be conducted on Thursday, as part of the inauguration of Swarasagar Cultural Festival, organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Social Trust.

Kashalkar will be handed over Rs 51,000 along with a citation.

In the same programme, tabla player Mandar Prabhune will be conferred upon with ‘Pt. Padmakar Kulkarni Smruti Gaurav Puraskar’. He will receive Rs 11,000 cash and a citation, said Anil Galinde, President, Pimpri-Chinchwad Social Trust.

The Swarasagar Cultural Festival organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Social Trust and conceptualised by National Award winning Singer Mahesh Kale will be held on the ground near City Pride School at Sector 27- A in Nigdi-Pradhikaran from Thursday to Saturday.

The festival will offer good content to the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad and present them a glimpse of different styles of music. The programme will have the guidance of Shravan Hardikar, Collector, PCMC and Rahul Jadhav, Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, while Pravin Tupe, Jt. City Engineer, PCMC, is the cultural advisor.