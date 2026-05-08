Pune visually impaired students type SSC exams independently without any scribes

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Two visually impaired students from Pune, Sanath Deshpande and Shourya Gawli, independently typed their SSC board examinations this year without the assistance of scribes, breaking away from a long-standing system many visually impaired students continue to rely on during board exams.
Sanath scored 91 per cent, while Shourya secured 73.8 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC examinations. Both students used assistive technology and typing-based examination systems after years of preparation.
Visually impaired students appearing for board examinations often depend on scribes to write answers on their behalf.. Sanath and Shourya instead typed their answers using accessible technology and training.
“We wanted him to be independent in his studies and exams without having to rely on a writer. That’s why we stood by this decision,” said Gauri Gawli, Shourya’s mother. She added that the family continued with the decision despite opposition from some people around them.
According to his mother, Shourya began learning typing through Pune-based Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalaya and also completed an advanced laptop course through an NGO-run online programme. She said he largely relied on self-study and preferred reading Braille books himself instead of listening to lessons only. “He wanted his marks to be a reflection of his own individual effort,” she said.
Sanath’s father, Sachin Deshpande, said his son began learning typing and computer usage in Class 8 using screen-reading software such as NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA). The family also used tactile learning methods and simple handmade tools to help explain geometry concepts and diagrams.
He added that accessible devices and study material should be made available to visually impaired students. He also credited Sanath’s mother, Amrapali, for helping develop many of the study aids and learning methods used during his preparation.
“We shouldn’t assume they can’t do it. If we try, they will succeed,” he said, referring to the visually impaired children who need accessible learning support.
Uma Badve, founder of Niwant Andh Mukta Vikasalaya and creator of the Swalekhan typing tutor, said visually impaired students should also have opportunities to write examinations independently.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)