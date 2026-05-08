Pune visually impaired students type SSC exams independently without any scribes

Sanath (left) and Shourya (right) typed their answers using accessible technology and training. (Express photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Two visually impaired students from Pune, Sanath Deshpande and Shourya Gawli, independently typed their SSC board examinations this year without the assistance of scribes, breaking away from a long-standing system many visually impaired students continue to rely on during board exams.

Sanath scored 91 per cent, while Shourya secured 73.8 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC examinations. Both students used assistive technology and typing-based examination systems after years of preparation.

Visually impaired students appearing for board examinations often depend on scribes to write answers on their behalf.. Sanath and Shourya instead typed their answers using accessible technology and training.