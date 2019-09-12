Pune: Visually challenged students celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Visually challenged students celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for five days, concluding with an immersion procession, according to the National Association For The Welfare of Physically Challenged (NAWPC).

The immersion procession started at Kumthekar Road and culminated at the Deccan, according to a press release issued by Rahul Deshmukh, the president of NAWPC.

Deshmukh said visually impaired students danced and performed using traditional music instruments during the immersion procession, which was held on September 7.