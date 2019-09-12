Toggle Menu
Pune: Visually challenged students celebrate Ganesh Chaturthihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-visually-challenged-students-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi-5987649/

Pune: Visually challenged students celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The immersion procession started at Kumthekar Road and culminated at the Deccan, according to a press release issued by Rahul Deshmukh, the president of NAWPC. 

pune news, ganesh visarjan pune, ganpati festival, ganesh chaturthi
During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised by the NAWPC.

Visually challenged students celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for five days, concluding with an immersion procession, according to the National Association For The Welfare of Physically Challenged (NAWPC).

The immersion procession started at Kumthekar Road and culminated at the Deccan, according to a press release issued by Rahul Deshmukh, the president of NAWPC.

Deshmukh said visually impaired students danced and performed using traditional music instruments during the immersion procession, which was held on September 7.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android